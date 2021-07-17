JoJo Mac fights for cause

Since migrating to the United States, singer JoJo Mac has lived in its capital Washington, DC, South Florida, and Philadelphia. She has witnessed bouts of racism but nothing compared to the last 10 years.

The tense racial climate in the US inspired the song Fight For Life, which she did for producer John “I-Shenko” McKenzie. It is done on the Rebelution 'rhythm'.

“The inspiration came from all the racial injustices that I see happening in America and across the world. Since I have lived in America I have not seen it so intense, so profound,” said JoJo Mac.

During her years in the US she has seen a number of racially charged incidents such as the Rodney King police assault in Los Angeles in 1991 and riots in that city the following year after a controversial not guilty verdict in favour of the officers. But the controversial deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor last year forced JoJo Mac to take a stand.

“I knew it (racism) existed but it seems to have taken on a new life and as a singer I could not just ignore it,” she said.

Originally from Kellits, Clarendon, JoJo Mac has recorded for a number of producers including the legendary Clement “Coxson” Dodd. She has released four albums, numerous singles and written two books.

Turbulence (Life Guard), Excel Black (We See Them), and NChann Soriano with Rasta Love are some of the other artistes and songs on the Rebelution rhythm.