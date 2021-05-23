JonFX takes gospel to Billboard

Music producer JonFX is known for producing hits for the likes of Sizzla, Vybz Kartel, Gyptian, and several others.

However, now he is venturing into new territory with the release of Another Level (remix) by Christian-reggae fusion singer Renwick Duesbury.

Another Level, earlier this week, debuted at number six on Billboard's Gospel Digital Song Sales chart.

JonFX is obviously excited about this achievement. He explained the inspiration behind working on the song.

“The happy beat. I think worship music needed to feel happy, like some secular music, and I also wanted to experiment,” said JonFX.

The producer said he met Renwick through his mother, who attends church with the singer's mother. Their friendship led to the collaboration which was released by Renwick's Living On Purpose Records label.

Producing gospel music is not entirely new for JonFX.

“Doing gospel music isn't really new for me. I always did Christian/gospel/worship music. It's just that they haven't been released,” he said.

He added, “Working with Renwick was a good energy overall; clean, promising outlook on life.”

Renwick was born in the United Kingdom, but he grew up in Guyana. He now resides in the United States, where he attended Full Sail University and earned a bachelor's degree in music production.

While attending university, Renwick started Living on Purpose Records, which focuses on music and content that inspire people to live on purpose by spreading the message of the Lord.

Jon FX, whose real name is John Crawford, was born in Kingston. He resided in Portmore before migrating to South Florida. He is best known for producing Gyptian's Billboard-charting single Hold Yuh, Cute Rider by Vybz Kartel, and Arms Around You by the late rapper XXXTentacion.

He has also racked up impressive credentials, producing, mixing, and engineering songs for several reggae, hip hop, dancehall, and pop acts.

JonFX currently serves as a governor on the board of the Florida Grammy Chapter.