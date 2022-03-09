Josemar jumps at JUNO nod

TORONTO-BASED reggae act Josemar was preparing a meal in his kitchen last Tuesday when he learnt he was among the five nominees in the Reggae Recording of the Year category of the 2022 JUNO Awards.

The JUNOs are Canada's equivalent to the United States's Grammy Awards.

“I was in the kitchen cooking and watching the live stream. When I saw my picture come up on the screen — I screamed, cried, beat the walls of my apartment — and, of course, burnt my food,” said Josemar. “I was overwhelmed with joy, shock, and a whole slew of other emotions.”

His meal comprised a plant-based omelet and avocado toast.

Josemar, 35, is nominated for Don't Let it Get to You, released last summer and produced by Starliners Entertainment.

The JUNO nomination, his first, comes some 20 years after he began his musical journey.

“The nomination signifies validation. It's a sign to me that my heart, mind, and life's work have just begun. It's a symbol of inspiration for those watching my story,” said the artiste, who was formerly known as Ras David.

Josemar hails from the tough community of March Pen Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine. He attended Calabar High in St Andrew before migrating to Toronto, Canada, at 15.

“My musical journey started when I was young — playing drums on buckets and pans with my brother are the earliest memories I hold. Growing up watching my dad, who was in a gospel band called Unique Gospel Singers, was a strong motivation to pursue music. My brother and I followed suit and joined the church choir,” he recalled.

“For me, music doesn't start at the industry. The early beginnings are the cornerstone to what eventually leads you to the industry. The journey has been like a surfer riding waves. Filled with lessons to learn and grow from but that's anything in this life. I wouldn't change a thing about it,” he continued.

Josemar shared the inspiration for Don't Let it Get to You.

“The song was birthed amid the pandemic. A friend of mine had suggested that I write a song about never giving up. At the time, we were all in lockdown trying to navigate the pandemic. So, in essence, it came from our collective experiences of the uncertainty of our lives and trying to not give up hope,” he said.

Among the musicians who worked on the track are Oniel “Drummy” Fuller (drums), Orville “Wyz” Malcolm (keys), Evon “Laza” Lazarus (guitar), Julie Lee (violin), and Tonya P Lovemore (backing vocals).

Everett “Supa Don” Clarke is the engineer for the song, Kearon “DaBoSS” Stephens at LMP Records mixed and mastered the track, while Marlon Lawrence is listed as executive producer.

“This song to me is medicine music, healing for those who are open to receiving it. The past two years has been a struggle for many; losing their jobs, businesses and, more importantly, their sanity. We truly don't know the effects it will have on us in the future but I hope the song can bring some solace,” said Josemar.

Josemar, whose real name is Josimar Tulloch, said he has visited Jamaica on four occasions since he migrated.

After completing high school in Canada, he studied at the American Musical and Dramatic Acting in New York where he focused on acting.