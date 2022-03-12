Journey continues for Little Hero

LITTLE Hero is looking forward to the release of his upcoming album The Journey Continues , slated to be released in June.

The 15-track album was self-produced on his God Alone Production label in conjunction with Tad's Records.

“My fans have been requesting a new album from me for a while now and I've recorded some great tracks for this project. I'm sure they won't be disappointed,” he said.

Little Hero believes the album will be successful both locally and overseas.

“This album has the potential to be a worldwide hit because of the quality of the songs on it. It's an eclectic mix of reggae and dancehall songs. There's something on it for everyone,” opined Little Hero.

The veteran singjay, whose given name is Paul Gayle, is currently enjoying much attention with World Right Now.

Produced by Pandemic Records, it was released in November. Since then it has enjoyed heavy rotation on several local radio stations.

“This song came out last year and it's doing very well. It's getting a lot of support from DJs in Jamaica and other parts of the world, including the US, Africa, Europe, and England.”

The Journey Continues is Little Hero's fourth studio album. His previous efforts are Revelation (2008), The Oracle Unleashed (2013) and Woman's Strength (2019).

Little Hero hails from Discovery Bay, St Ann. He came to national attention in 1994 with the release of his breakthrough hit titled God Alone which was done in tandem with Merciless and Action Fire.

Some of his other hits are No More War, Prayer, No Gun Nuh Mek Dung Deh and King Solomon World.