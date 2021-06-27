JQ issues warning to females

YOUNG women have been victims of horrific attacks in Jamaica during the past five years, prompting condemnation from various sectors of society. Singer JQ delivers a heartfelt commentary on the troubling trend with Be Careful, her latest song.

It is produced by Sheldon “Calibud” Stewart, who has guided the 17-year-old singer-songwriter's career since last year.

On Be Careful JQ has strong words for “criminals, murderers and you child molesters”, as well as “perverts camouflaged as fathers”.

She told the Jamaica Observer that while she has never experienced physical abuse or sexual harassment, the number of young women who have either been killed or raped by snubbed suitors and predators is alarming.

She calls on her peers to heed early warning signs and report potential criminals before it is too late.

“I think the first and most important step to take is for the victim to speak out. As they say, sometimes a problem shared is already halfway solved,” said JQ. “If you go to school and someone does and says something that makes you feel uncomfortable, speak about it.”

That advice also goes for domestic situations that may involve delinquent fathers or stepfathers, uncles or brothers. Her strongest words are for mothers who often defend deviant spouses.

“Before yuh bring yuh man home, please feel dem out. Because yuh have some mothers, dem kids go to dem an' tell dem about their men an' dem run an' cover up for their men. They jus think about themselves an' dem man, an' di poor an' innocent child remains di victim. Oonu fi stop it,” said JQ.

The troubling trend of attacks against young Jamaican women has continued this year. In June, a 39-year-old pastor from St James was arrested and charged by police with raping a 15-year-old at his home; in February, 19-year-old University of Technology, Jamaica student Raheima Edwards was murdered in Portmore; one month later, 20-year-old Khanice Jackson was also murdered in that St Catherine community.

JQ, whose given name is Jhenell Bailey, is from St Mary. She made her recording debut in March with the release of Ghetto Morals, a socially conscious song which was also produced by Stewart.