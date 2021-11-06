JR Bloodline sends out Protection List

JR Bloodline sends out Protection ListSaturday, November 06, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
Party promoter JR Bloodline has thrown his hat into the production game with the release of his most recent project, Protection List rhythm.
Released on October 22, the seven-track set features Blessings Counted (Mummy) by Onsound Mynd, Protection List (Maestro Don), If I Die (Proghres), Hyya (G-Whizz), Time and Prayer (Lavisch), Guide Me (GIHRL), and Mi Learn by J Dart.
“I wanted to produce a riddim that would become a household name. Household in the sense very family friendly, music to inspire a nation, motivate anyone who hears the songs,” JR Bloodline told the Jamaica Observer.
The Protection List rhythm was mixed and mastered by Code Lank. According to JR Bloodline, the project took almost two years to be completed.
“I wanted to make sure the project was full package and quality driven,” he shared.
Asked how challenging it was to get the artistes involved in the project, he said: “All seven artistes connected to the riddim when they heard it, so it was fairly easy to work with them.”
JR Bloodline has been involved with music productions such as the Morning Bliss (a joint effort with Luigi Society) and Lifespan rhythm.
“My biggest project to date is Funny How by Onsound Mynd. It has gone over 2,000,000 views on YouTube to date,” he said.
JR Bloodline started out organising dubs at the 007 studio while working as an engineer. He also worked with producers Seanizzle, Troyton Music and Anju Blaxx.
“I've been around so many great producers and each experience has helped to groom me into being a great producer,” said JR Bloodline.
JR Bloodline is the promoter of the popular Morning Bliss Breakfast party held annually.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy