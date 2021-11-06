JR Bloodline sends out Protection List

Party promoter JR Bloodline has thrown his hat into the production game with the release of his most recent project, Protection List rhythm.

Released on October 22, the seven-track set features Blessings Counted (Mummy) by Onsound Mynd, Protection List (Maestro Don), If I Die (Proghres), Hyya (G-Whizz), Time and Prayer (Lavisch), Guide Me (GIHRL), and Mi Learn by J Dart.

“I wanted to produce a riddim that would become a household name. Household in the sense very family friendly, music to inspire a nation, motivate anyone who hears the songs,” JR Bloodline told the Jamaica Observer.

The Protection List rhythm was mixed and mastered by Code Lank. According to JR Bloodline, the project took almost two years to be completed.

“I wanted to make sure the project was full package and quality driven,” he shared.

Asked how challenging it was to get the artistes involved in the project, he said: “All seven artistes connected to the riddim when they heard it, so it was fairly easy to work with them.”

JR Bloodline has been involved with music productions such as the Morning Bliss (a joint effort with Luigi Society) and Lifespan rhythm.

“My biggest project to date is Funny How by Onsound Mynd. It has gone over 2,000,000 views on YouTube to date,” he said.

JR Bloodline started out organising dubs at the 007 studio while working as an engineer. He also worked with producers Seanizzle, Troyton Music and Anju Blaxx.

“I've been around so many great producers and each experience has helped to groom me into being a great producer,” said JR Bloodline.

JR Bloodline is the promoter of the popular Morning Bliss Breakfast party held annually.