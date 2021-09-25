JRD876 exhales with new EP

Producer JRD876 says he hopes the recently released EP for Mississippi-based singjay LaShae Dat Bihh will be her ticket to stardom.

“The aim with the Exhale EP from both of us is to be more mainstream…as me seh, mainstream adoption is the main focus because we got good material that the people dem will appreciate,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The seven-track project is on the producer's JRD876 Muzik imprint and was released on July 23.

JRD876 (given name Jonordo Dixon) added that the EP showcases the artiste's versatility.

“This is a seven-track EP with a smooth blend of dancehall and hip hop fuelled by our distinct sounds and styles, which showcase our competence in the two genres,” he said.

The producer is pleased with the reception of the project so far.

“The feedback has been extremely good. Fans are reaching out to both LaShae and myself, so we are grateful for the really good response to the EP. On behalf of the team, I just want to say thanks for all the love and support,” the producer said.

“He has great expectations for its continuous positive performance. Music videos for the two lead singles Keep Up and Pose,” JRD876 added.

Originally from Jamaica and currently living in Toronto, Canada, JRD876 worked from 2014 to 2018 as a co-producer at Long Life Music alongside Dizzy. After taking a break, he returned in 2019 and began his career as an artiste. He's spent time making beats for artistes, now venturing into hip hop and learning about indie-pop.

“For me as a producer, in my opinion, I believe it would be limiting myself to say I focus on one type of music or genre. For example, I have already produced a full Spanish song so I'd say my style can be quite diverse,” he said.

In the pipeline, the producer has several new singles and music videos lined up, as upcoming shows.

“Right now I have the Galaxy Riddim to drop by October. It's a multicultural compilation co-produced by Caspa876 and me, featuring artistes from the Caribbean, Australia, and North & Latin America such as Jah Fabio, Xyclone, Clara Tannure and others,” he said.