Judge discharges Jahshii, Dane Ray

DEEJAY Jahshii and producer Dane Ray were admonished and discharged for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) after they both pleaded guilty in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Monday.

Attorney Thomas Levene told the Jamaica Observer that the men were arrested and prosecuted for failing to wear a mask at a New Year's Eve party in Leeds, St Elizabeth. However, he made a submission that, at the time of the arrests, both men were summoned from their vehicles by the police, who later charged them.

“He pleaded guilty, but given the circumstances the judge found it fit and admonished him,” Levene said in relation to Jahshii. “He was in his motor vehicle and he was called from it by the police and [he] was speaking to a senior officer and then this senior officer in turn directed her junior officer to charge him with the offence of failure to wear a mask.”

He added that the judge found the “whole circumstance curious”.

Levene said it was a similar circumstance for Dane Ray.

“He too was summoned from his vehicle by the police and he was taken to the senior officer. She too was speaking with him and she also gave the directive that he be charged with the offence of failure to wear a mask. He also pleaded guilty and was admonished and discharged,” said Levene.

He added that his clients were happy the case has ended.

“They are a bit frustrated by the fact that they were detained, arrested and charged. They are glad to put this behind them and as they would say life goes on,” Levene added.

Jahshii, given name Mluleki Tafari Clarke, hails from the Grant's Pen area of the Corporate Area. He made his recording debut at four years old in 2004 with Me Name Jahshii. His current hit songs include Keep Up, 25/8, and Cream of The Crop ft Navaz.

Dane Ray (given name Waldane Hampton) hails from Ocho Rios in St Ann. He has production credits on Rygin King's Tuff and Treason, and Popcaan (Numbers Don't Lie).