Julian Marley gets So High

TWO-TIME Grammy nominee Julian Marley earlier last week completed the visuals for his chart-riding hit So High .

Shot on location in Florida, So High was directed by Keith I Walker. Actress/model Savannah Garcia, who is of Guyanese and Trinidadian heritage, played Marley's love interest.

So High is featured on the various artistes compilation Reggae Vaccine, which was released in June via Contractor Music Group. The song was produced by Richard Roache.

Reggae Vaccine hit number one on the US Current Reggae Albums chart, as well as Billboard's Compilations Album chart.

Recently, So High peaked at number two on the US iTunes reggae singles chart and the Amazon reggae singles chart in Germany.

“It's a pleasure to be a part of the Reggae Vaccine project. There are other vaccines, but we need the reggae vaccine so it makes sense. It's a nice little name when you think about it, because reggae is like an injection of 'upfullness' and things that cure and heal people's souls,” Marley said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

“ So High is like a love song on the clouds. The guitar is the clouds and we are floating in the clouds with the melody and the lyrics,” Marley added.

The 46-year-old Marley has to date released four studio albums — 2009's Awake and 2019's As I Am were both nominated for a Grammy in the Best Reggae Album category.

Reggae Vaccine has songs by Bounty Killer, Alonestar featuring Shatta Wale and Ed Sheeran, Wayne Wonder, Jah Vinci, Chezidek, Anthony B, among others.