JULIAN MARLEY'S TOUR A HIT

Singer Julian Marley returned to the road for his Straighter Roads Tour which wrapped on September 20.

The 14-date trek — which began in last August — made stops in Maryland, Washington DC, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Kentucky, Illinois, North and South Carolina and Ohio.

“The tour was great. We get to spread positive music uplifting the people in these dreadful times. We did 14 shows, however, four were cancelled due to the COVID-19 restrictions and issues on the promoter's side,” said Marley.

He added, “The turnout was great, we played both indoor (clubs) and outdoor festivals. I was really surprised at the turnout and the support that we received especially during these times. You really don't know what to expect.”

“My music attracts every age and as a humanitarian I sing about reality, love, peace, family and happiness; the healing of the nation,” the Grammy-nominated artiste shared.

One of the songs that drew a very good response on the tour was his latest released So High, which is featured on Contractor Music's Reggae Vaccine various artistes compilation.

“ So High has been breaking barriers on the airwaves and now while performing it live on stage. Big up the producers Contractor Music and Richard Roache. Much respect,” said Marley.

Prior to the Straighter Roads Tour, Marley last toured in February when he hit the road on an acoustic tour with The Wailers. On July 31, he did a charity concert in Hollywood, Florida.

Marley is gearing up for a festival and club tour in the United Kingdom in early 2022. The tour is being arranged by his management team in partnership with Contractor Music and producer/booking agent Richard Roache.