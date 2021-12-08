Julie Mango to bloom with show next year

Popular TikTok sensation Juliet “Julie Mango” Bodley is gearing up to welcome her own show come 2022.

“I am starting the Julie Mango Show, which will be streamed on First In Line Plus, exclusively. I am adding value to brand Jamaica because it is a Jamaican streaming platform; yes, it is global so it can stream to anywhere — even backa China. So, come 2022, I will be having my show… it's a comedy sketch series: rich in culture, rich in comedy, for the whole family,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Bodley rose to prominence during the early stages of the novel coronavirus pandemic last year simply to provide entertainment online. To date, she has over 306,000 followers on TikTok, and 4.6 million views, cumulatively, for her comedy sketches which usually depict Jamaican culture.

The comedian, who attended Manchester High School, now resides in Missouri, United States.

She added that the contents of her usually hilarious videos are inspired by her childhood in Jamaica, while others serve as social commentary.

“They basically stem from my childhood experiences, number one; number two, everyday happenings. So, like things that just happen, I know I can skit that. My followers [also] send me messages and DMs (direct messages) and say, 'Please can you skit this, can you skit that?' When I am low on ideas, I would just go on other Instagram pages and just look on the Jamaican memes, and then I would literally comment under the memes and say, 'Oh, my God. I have to skit this,” Bodley explained.

It might have started out as a social media stint, but the comedian has hopes of heading to the big screen with her talents.

“I see myself doing serious roles. The sky is the limit for me, as God will allow me; as far as God takes me, I'm willing to go. I pray about it. This is something that I've always wanted to do. I just pray God opens the doors, and just to guide me. Number one, to fulfil his purpose, because I know the more exposure that I get, the more I proclaim that God is my refuge and people will realise that my backbone is really from God because I profess Jesus Christ as my personal Lord and Saviour,” she added.

She realised her passion for the performing arts as early as first form. She further noted that all her skits are usually well-received.

“People usually talk about how it relates with them, they understand and then persons will be like, 'this is me! Oh, my gosh' or 'this is my mom' or they would tag somebody who behaves like the character I'm portraying in the skit,” she added.

Bodley looks up to Jamaican actors Oliver Samuels, Dionne Silvera, Dahlia Harris, Fae Ellington, Volier Johnson and Glen “Titus” Campbell.