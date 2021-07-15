Junior Kelly is the one

AFTER his big break in 2002 with Love So Nice , roots singer Junior Kelly says versatility is the key to remaining relevant.

“I listen to all genres of music, as I am a lover of music in general and don't just listen to reggae. So, I stay in touch with what's happening on a global scale in terms of new sounds, styles and I always try to reinvent myself and not be comfortable with the same sound. I always try to change it up a bit, so when putting together an EP or an album there is no monotony; you always get a different side of Junior Kelly on every track,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

His other hits include Black Am I and Take You There.

He is currently promoting his latest single The One on the Babylon Falling rhythm, a collaborative production between Larger Than Life Records and I-pez Production that was officially released on June 18.

“The song is about finding your one true love, the person who makes your heart beat faster when they are near. It's the person who completes you, someone who is not with you for material gain but someone that captures your heart and soul. It's about the love we all seek to find,” he explained.

Junior Kelly (given name Keith Morgan) is looking to make a greater impact with the track.

“Even though I never set out to write a hit song, it is the emotion I feel at the time of creating, my surroundings, and the rhythm that inspires and drives the lyrical content. A lot of times, though, as great as a song may be, if the song is not heard by the masses because of a lack of resources to do proper marketing and promotions, it will not achieve its full potential — and this happens mainly when the artiste and the producer are not on the same page. It is my hope that with this track and the great working relationship and shared vision with the producer, we intend to go all out in the promotion of this track, and I am confident it will become a hit,” the singer continued.

A first-time collaboration with the labels, the process was seamless as, after making the connection with producers Tosh and Andres Lopez, the project was completed within days.

With several major music plans halted due to the ongoing pandemic, including over 30 shows and tours across the Caribbean, Europe, USA, UK and South America, the artiste has taken some time to rest, spend time with loved ones, create songs and record dubplates. Now, he has more music to be released for the rest of the year and in 2022, as well as a new album.

“Right now, I would just love this pandemic to be behind us so we can all get back to living and earning from what we love the most — music and entertainment. Junior Kelly fans can always look forward to good music that's always food for thought, inspiration, or just to make them feel good,” the artiste added.