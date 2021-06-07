JUNO controversy

THERE is disquiet within the reggae music fraternity in Canada stemming from last Friday night's announcement of the winner for the JUNO Reggae Recording of The Year category.

I Pray by Nigerian-French-Canadian singer/songwriter Tome featuring Sean Kingston won the award, beating Blessed (Black Man), Ammoye ( Give it All), Kirk Diamond ( Let it Be Done), and Dubmatix ( Roots Rock).

The disgruntled argue that I Pray is not reggae. Tome describes her music as Afro-R&B.

The JUNO Awards took place virtually on Friday and aired live on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation ( CBC) as well as on the entity's website.

“Tome won and I'm happy for her. However, reggae and the culture takes a loss. A JUNO win for reggae helps to elevate the culture, the genre and the artiste. Tome, who is a great artiste, deserves the elevation, but reggae and the culture will be left behind because she doesn't do reggae and is a part of another culture,” said Kirk Diamond in an interview with the Jamaica Observer. “Which speaks to why the Junos need to really think about all the cultures and be inclusive because just like our music and culture we can't afford a loss, neither can hers or anybody else's.”

Diamond won the award in 2018 for Greater. This was his third nomination. People within the Canadian reggae fraternity had predicted that either he or five-time nominee Ammoye would have walked away winners.

Carrie Mullings, who has nearly 20 years experience in the Canadian music industry, is co-chair of the Juno reggae committee.

“When the winner was announced, my phone went off! I was so excited waiting for that moment on CBC when the announcement was made. This was a great year for women in music! Congratulations to Tome for her win. I am sure with the line-up of nominees this year, the judges had a tough time voting, seeing that she is not a known reggae artiste,” Mullings told the Observer.

During Friday's telecast, reggae was given prime positioning. Not only was the Reggae Recording of The Year announced, there was a segment featuring performances by Diamond, Ammoye, and Tome. That was a first in the Juno's 50-year existence.

Ammoye is originally from Halse Hall in Clarendon. She migrated to Canada during her teens.

Diamond, who is from Spanish Town, relocated to Canada several years ago.

The Juno Reggae Recording of The Year was first awarded in 1985. It was known as Best Reggae/Calypso Recording from 1985 to 1991.

The award was not presented in 1992 and 1993. It was revived in 1994 as Best Reggae Recording until 2002.

From 2003, it has been known as Reggae Recording of The Year.