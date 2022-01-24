JUSSBUSS Acoustics, the popular live performance show, returns for its fifth season, and co-creator Pierce McLean said it has been living up to expectations.

The latest season began two weekends ago.

“Overall, the objective is to create a platform that represents our culture and music on a global level. The idea developed from our love of music and film, because we have been involved with both for several years, and we found the best way to fuse the two worlds with Jussbuss Acoustics,” McLean told the Jamaica Observer.

“After five seasons, yes! We have achieved the objectives. Many factors play a part in the selection of the performers, but what is a constant is that we aim to shine light on [up-and-coming] talent and make sure the fans get to hear the legends as well,” he continued.

Grammy-nominated roots singer Jesse Royal kicked off the first episode of the fifth season recently with a vibrant performance which was well-received by fans online.

This season promises to be bigger and better as the Jussbuss team has announced its renewed partnership with Magnum Tonic Wine.

Regional marketing manager for Magnum Kamal Powell said the brand is always happy to support local musical talent, so a renewed partnership with Jussbuss was an easy decision.

“We are happy to be part of Jussbuss Acoustics for another season. The Jussbuss team is no stranger to Magnum as we have collaborated on many projects in the past. Working with them is always a pleasure; we are constantly working in the best interest of dancehall music and culture. So, for season five, you can expect nothing less,” said Powell.

“We pride ourselves with unearthing new talent and showcasing the versatility of veterans in the dancehall and reggae industry. This season promises to deliver the same heat as we continue to do big things. Viewers can expect to see performances from Yaksta, Nation Boss, Shaneil Muir, and much more,” said company director for Jussbuss TV Jonathan Newman.

Viewers can get early access to Jussbuss Acoustics via Magnumhub.tv on Fridays at 7:00 pm.