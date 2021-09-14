K Palmer says Things Red

EMERGING singjay K Palmer is hailing his performance with seasoned colleague Rod Pinnock at the recent virtual benefit concert held for Claude “Big Stone” Sinclair as a success.

That gig has spawned the single Things Red and is slated to be released on the Coconut Juice Productions imprint next month.

The concert, held August 21 and 22, was staged to raise funds for a heart surgery for Sinclair, a producer and philantrophist. Julian Marley, Nesbeth, Nature Ellis, and Little John were also on the show.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, K Palmer said Pinnock joined him onstage during his set.

“While I was onstage at the benefit concert doing I Cry, one of four songs, Pinnock joined and that is where the magic started. It was a wonderful blend of voices which had the audience cheering,” he said.

“Immediately following the performance, Prendergast — a friend of Pinnock — suggested we do a collaboration. A rhythm was forwarded and Pinnock did his part and I did mine,” he continued.

Things Red speaks to the issues surrounding COVID-19, including the deaths which are inching towards the five million mark worldwide.

K Palmer (given name: Calvin Palmer) hails from Jones Town in Kingston. The Trench Town Comprehensive High School graduate said he's always wanted to help people.

“As a teenager growing up in such a poor community [Jones Town] I wanted to help others. I knew of Missionaries of the Poor — a group of dedicated, selfless and committed men who would look after the most helpless and homeless in society. This is where I am working in order to survive,” he said.

Palmer recorded his first song I Cry For Peace on the Natural Enterprise label in 2015.

Pinnock, born in Kingston, is a graduate of Camperdown High School in east Kingston.

Some of his songs include It's A New Day, Tonight, and Far Too Long.