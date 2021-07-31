K-Sling scans the situation

K-Sling is bemoaning the plight of those who depend on entertainment to survive.

“As a young entertainer, I am so concerned about the lack of respect given to those who work in the entertainment industry. To many, they don't really see music as a profession like teachers and nurses so there is very little respect for us. And whenever we speak out, very little effort is made to address our needs,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“We make money at nights recording songs, keeping parties and shows because people party after work, that's the time they get to de-stress,” he continued.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has again tighten the islandwide curfew by three hours on weekdays, effective Tuesday, July 27. This is part of the Government's measure in the fight against COVID-19 which is experiencing a sharp spike.

The new weekday curfew hours, which initially started at 11:00 pm, now starts at 8:00 pm and ends at 5:00 am the following day. For Sundays and public holidays, the curfew, which initially started at 6:00 pm, was adjusted to 3:00 pm and ends at 5:00 am the following day.

K-Sling said that “these changes will now give party promoters less opportunity to make money this Independence weekend”, and entertainment is an integral part of Jamaica's economy.

K Sling is currently promoting a song titled Face Scanner. The song was released March 30, 2021 on the F1F label.

“This is a song which is for those who want to live to the fullest meaning fancy cars, luxury houses and enjoying the things we cannot afford now. Some people don't understand that even though we may live in the ghetto, we really aspire to live on Stony Hill or Drumblair. That's why we sing about these things,” he said.

K Sling (given name Kerron Rowe) was born in Mandeville, Manchester, but relocated to Spanish Town in St Catherine. He attended Eltham Primary and then Jonathan Grant High School. He honed his craft performing at a few community shows in and around Spanish Town along with his friend Garnet Allen aka “Zagga U” and Orien Gilzene aka “Chrystian”. Over the years, he has done shows such as the annual Galiday Bounce from 2006 to 2010, Trelawny Ulster Spring Annual Concert 2011 and 2012.

His songs include Never Rate We, Show Me Di Wine, Give Thanks, Hard Life, and Turn Me On featuring Dutch DJ group KD Soundsystem.