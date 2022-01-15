Kahma unveils plan

St James-based artiste Kahma is looking for big things in 2022.

The artiste, whose real name is Nathe James, had his breakthrough year in 2020 and is looking to become a mainstream on the global charts. In fact, he is already strategising about accomplishing this goal by spending time in the studio and has so far recorded several singles that are slated to be released in the upcoming months.

“The past two years have been good for my career,” the Green Pond High School past student stated. “I got my break in 2020 and I am looking to build on that in 2022. To date, I have been in the studio recording and mixing some crazy songs which will be released soon. One of the songs, Master Plan & Journey, has been getting positive reviews on the ground and I am ready to release it mainstream by March,” he said.

Kahma's most popular song, Master Plan, has so far gained more than 36,000 views on YouTube and has got the thumbs up from his growing fan base.

“ Master Plan came from my EP Where It All Started which was a seven-track project produced by Colin Kavnagh of One Kush Gang Entertainment, which I released in 2020. The feedback for that joint was good because it showed my flow and lyrical versatility. Although the pandemic would have affected my ability to promote my work effectively, I was able to receive rotation on several radio stations streaming platforms such as (Audiomack, Spotify, iTunes) where they got extensive listening and views,” he said.

Since he released his first single, The Story, in 2017, the artiste says he has developed a style that has earned him some loyal fans.

“My style is evocative; it is conscious, yet fun. This has caused me to garner a following, especially in St James and I am confident that this same flow will take me places as far away as say Azerbaijan or Australia. My sound is crisp and clear, and I am confident that as I grow my fan base, my lyrics will also grow to reflect their realities,” he affirmed.

The Mafoota, St James-born artiste is also hoping that the entertainment sector will open soon so he can showcase his talent and introduce even more persons to his ever-growing catalogue.

“I hope to start doing some live performances this year to audiences in Jamaica and then Jamaicans in the Diaspora. From there, I plan to reach global audiences. The sky's the limit for me,” he said.