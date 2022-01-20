Kaisha Lee's ready

WITH the increase in non-communicable diseases among Jamaicans, singjay Kaisha Lee hopes her new track Ready Fi Dis will encourage listeners to lead healthier lives.

“I hope people will hear it and feel empowered to take care of themselves and not give into Babylon system,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“ Ready Fi Dis is speaking on the different weapons of modern warfare that Jah has provided for us — food and herbs. It encourages us to grow our own and to eat our fruits and vegetables daily, drink water, and stay hydrated. This is the modern-day armour needed to survive on Earth,” she added.

Produced by Demo G, Ready Fi Dis was officially released on January 2.

Completed in just a few minutes, the song flowed as a part of the singer's everyday meditations, sharing a new side that most of her listeners wouldn't be used to.

“I think people are surprised by this track because they didn't expect this direction, in terms of the topic. I have a comedic flare on Twitter and Instagram from time to time on various issues. Even the ra-ta-ta-tat in the intro, when I released the pre-order for the song, I know some people thought it was a gun song only to turn around and hear the actual lyrics,” the Immaculate Conception High School past student continued.

According to the Ministry of Health, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and injuries are the leading cause of death in Jamaica. In 2015, an estimated seven out of 10 Jamaicans died from the four major NCDs, cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and chronic lower respiratory disease.

Lee further said she wanted to deviate from the popular sexual content that many artistes produce.

“Honestly, I felt the man dem sent mi a riddim they know I would haffi have a sexual song on it to test me. Not that I wouldn't do a sexual song. Of course, I would, but dem neva hear dem vibes heavy from mi before. Well, mi just felt militant in the moment and out comes Ready Fi Dis. [The] first message on my heart, or the tune without forcing a vibe,” she told the Observer.

Currently based in Toronto, Canada, Kaisha Lee has been on the music scene for the past 11 years, gracing tracks across various genres with her soulful sound.

In 2012, she released a collaboration with King Mee called Fren Me, as well as Clean Heart Order. Her full-length 18-track album I Heart Reggae was released in 2014 and since then she has released a slew of singles ranging in topics, sound, and feelings.

Many plans are in place for the singer in 2022, with new material in the works.

“I'm currently working towards the album this year and I'm not rushing it because I want it to be great. If it's not this year then maybe next year, but I'm really working towards at least releasing an EP this year. I have a lot of unreleased material, lots of voice notes of ideas in my phone waiting to be refined. It was a singles market for a small artiste such as myself for a while, but having a body of work can get you more places, so I will do it,” Lee said.