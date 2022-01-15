Kananga is getting stronger

Nuh Rush Records has done it again. The music production outlet has another hit music in their grasp with the production of Kananga's Stronger , released late 2021.

Stronger is also a track on Nuh Records highly acclaimed Redemption Project.

Kananga, whose real name is Stephon Goff, a reggae/dancehall artiste, is getting great feedback from Stronger, that speaks about his humble beginnings, and his hard work and the guidance and protection from Jah, that makes him stronger, and enable to survive the evil plans of his enemies and foes.

The 21-year musical artiste says that he was inspired by veteran 90s deejay Cutty Ranks to do music. In Cutty Ranks he saw a confident and versatile artiste that mastered his craft in an era where the dancehall genre thrived.

The artiste explains how he got his stage name.

“When my daughter, Monifa, was born she usually gets sick very easily so I'm always on the hunt for Kananga water, that's when my friends started calling me Kananga, I went and looked up the name to know the meaning and from there I just accepted it,” he said.

Like most artistes, the ongoing pandemic has affected him negatively.

“The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has affected my income and various other opportunities in other countries but It also allowed me to spend more time in the studio and do a lot more recording,” he said.