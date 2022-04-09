Kantus talks loyalty on Elevate

Kantus talks loyalty on ElevateSaturday, April 09, 2022
KANTUS sees music as an escape to harsh realities of crime and violence in his community of Cockburn Pen in St Andrew.
“Growing in Cockburn Pen, in the ghetto, which is surrounded with crime and violence, one has to just remain focused and try not to get yourself into doing illegal things. I'm all about music which inspires, and is a deviation from the things happening all over. Music has been around me from a tender age, so growing up I just eventually developed a love for music. It was a natural thing and I couldn't escape it,” Kantus told the Jamaica Observer.
His most recent single, Elevate, deals with trust and loyalty among friends and family.
“What sets me apart is the way I construct my lyrics and flow. My work ethic also gives me the edge over young artistes like myself. My ultimate goal is to have a number one song and to later on win a Grammy,” said Kantus.
The 22-year-old, whose real name is Kidane Roswell, was inspired to get into music by his father, recording artiste Ijahpure.
“My musical inspiration comes from my dad Ijahpure. I wrote my first song as a youth and from that I became a lyrical genius,” said Kantus.
He made his professional debut at 17 with Gold and Jordans.
“I used to attend Dupont Primary and then later I moved onto St Andrew Technical High, where I then developed my love of writing music. My dad wrote my first song and he took me to HoneyComb Records and that was my first time recording a song,” he shared.
Since his debut, he has done work with Shawn Boasy Records and Tuff Links Records.
— Kevin Jackson
