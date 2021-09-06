Kanye's Donda tops 14 global charts

Donda, the 27-track album by Kanye West, tops album charts in 14 countries worldwide, including the United States.

The album is number one in the United Kingdom (where it opened with first week sales of 20,000), and tops charts in Sweden, Norway, New Zealand, Italy, Ireland, France, Finland, Belgium, Australia, the Netherlands, Lithuania, and Switzerland.

In the United States, Donda gives West his 10th number one title. It opened with five days of activity, 309,000 units, the largest sum for an album released so far this year.

Of its 309,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Sept 2, 272,000 were Streaming Equivalent Album units (SEA), while album sales accounted for 37,000, according to figures released by MRC Data.

Donda features Jamaican dancehall artiste Shenseea on the tracks Ok Ok Pt 2 and Pure Souls. Buju Banton is featured on Believe What I Say.

Donda was released on August 29 via GOOD Music/Def Jam. Physical CD copies of the album are yet to be made available.