Kanye's Donda tops 14 global charts

Kanye's Donda tops 14 global chartsMonday, September 06, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
Donda, the 27-track album by Kanye West, tops album charts in 14 countries worldwide, including the United States.
The album is number one in the United Kingdom (where it opened with first week sales of 20,000), and tops charts in Sweden, Norway, New Zealand, Italy, Ireland, France, Finland, Belgium, Australia, the Netherlands, Lithuania, and Switzerland.
In the United States, Donda gives West his 10th number one title. It opened with five days of activity, 309,000 units, the largest sum for an album released so far this year.
Of its 309,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Sept 2, 272,000 were Streaming Equivalent Album units (SEA), while album sales accounted for 37,000, according to figures released by MRC Data.
Donda features Jamaican dancehall artiste Shenseea on the tracks Ok Ok Pt 2 and Pure Souls. Buju Banton is featured on Believe What I Say.
Donda was released on August 29 via GOOD Music/Def Jam. Physical CD copies of the album are yet to be made available.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy