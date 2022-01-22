Kapella Don shot and killed

Kapella Don shot and killedSaturday, January 22, 2022
|
BY KEDIESHA PERRY
|
JAMAICA'S bloodletting continues with gruesome murder of up-and-coming deejay Kapella Don who was shot and killed in the tourist capital of Montego Bay, St James, on Thursday.
According to information provided to the Jamaica Observer by the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the 28-year-old was gunned down by unknown assailants on Thursday in Montpelier, St James.
The entertainer, whose given name is Javan Willie, hails from Ducketts Road, Cambridge, in the parish. Meanwhile, a 42-year-old construction worker of Copperwood, St James, was also shot and injured in the incident.
Investigations are ongoing to find Kapella Don's attackers and charge them with murder, and shooting with intent.
Kapella Don is known for the singles including Bad Breed Badness, In My Life, One Life, and God's Mercy.
He had posted merely hours to his official Instagram page, before his demise. Since then, the comments section has been flooded with condolence.
“This too much. Swear this can't continue so,”said Latoya Willis.
Antonette Johnson added, “Bro, affi lie this.”
Meanwhile, Kimberly Brown added, “Rest up in thug mansion mi artiste.”
Recently, the United States Department of State issued an advisory warning its citizens to avoid travelling to Jamaica because of its COVID-19 and crime rates.
On Monday, January 10, the Department of State increased its alert to a 'Level 4- Do Not Travel', noting that there was an increased risk in Kingston, Montego Bay, and Spanish Town communities.
According to the department, violent crimes such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides are common.
“Local police lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents. Emergency services vary throughout the island, and response times may vary from US standards,” it said.
Jamaica has been in a downward spiral, recording 72 murders in the first 15 days of 2022.
