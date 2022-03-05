Kee B does ode to black women

JAMAICAN fusion recording artiste Kee B is paying tribute to the females with Beautiful Woman, a collaboration with Dow Bo$$.

“We released the song last month after we came up with the idea to celebrate the black woman. I've always been doing music geared towards women but this time, I wanted something to uplift them, something that everyone can relate to and to empower women at the same time,” the Florida-based Kee B explained.

He continued, “The response has been very positive. It's a very good energy that we created in fifteen minutes, and to see the reaction is encouraging.”

Kee B — who is originally from Albany in St Mary — migrated to Florida in 2016. He attended the St Mary High school and later the College of Agriculture, Science and Education where he studied business science.

He explained how he got into music.

“I grew up in a musical household, always listening to the classics. I was always a lover of music; I just didn't know I was talented to do music until I wandered into music class in school. That's where I found out I could sing. Later on, I started writing songs after a producer named Ultra said he wanted help to write a song.”

Kee B continued, “I'm just a creative mind, a talented musician making music that you can relate to. I bring real stuff that male artistes are afraid to talk about, like depression. Most people shy away from it but it's a real issue.”

Kee B started a merchandise line called Young Kingz Apparel.

“My father said I should always wear my music — not just sing it, but promote it in all you do. I do the designs and printing myself, and people have been gravitating towards it,” said Kee B.