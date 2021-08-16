Keep the faith, Morris urges

RAISED in Craig Town during the politically fractious 1970s, Elihu Morris experienced the pitfalls of inner-city life in Jamaica. He encourages the youth facing similar challenges to keep the faith on Any Little Man , his latest song.

Recently released, it hears Morris empathising with Jamaica's marginalised, many whom live in tough conditions with little hope of improvement.

“Growing up in Craig Town, there was good and bad like anywhere else. Lots of tribal war, community fighting against community, lots of killing of youths by cops or by rivals,” he recalled. “But I had a lot of mentors, and from listening to them and watching the contributions that they were making I took it [singing] very serious and capitalise on it in a serious way, which help me to stay focused on my purpose.”

Any Little Man is co-produced by Morris's Shamalki Roots Production and Andrew Bassie Records, a company owned by veteran bassist Andrew Campbell.

Like neighbouring communities Jones Town and Trench Town, Craig Town has produced notable people including the Goodison family and music industry players Clyde McKenzie and Patrick Roberts, driving forces behind the Shocking Vibes Crew, one of the top organisations in dancehall music.

Morris migrated to the United States in his late teens to be with his parents. He settled in Boston and New York where he made a name in reggae circles.

Before he got his opportunity to live abroad he had to fend for himself in Jamaica. It was not easy.

“I had to be on my own by the age of 14, trying to survive and to learn about how hard it was to get through each day. Those are things I would never forget. That's when I got a taste of what other people was going through – going day by day not knowing where my next meal was coming from, or at times where do I find a place to rest my head. So for a period of time the street was my refuge,” said Morris.

— Howard Campbell