Keeping up with Marcos James

JAMAICAN actor Marcos James has landed a prime role in Keeping up With The Joneses, a trio of movies to be aired on the Lifetime Movie Network starting July 8. He plays William, husband to stepdaughter of a wealthy matriarch, played by Vivica A Fox.

James, who plays White Rat in the highly successful series Game of Thrones, welcomed the chance to appear in a project that not only allows him to show his acting chops, but makes him even more visible in a competitive market.

“The character I play in the series is central to aspects of the storyline and is an intriguing role, with ample screen presence. This type of visibility, for an actor, often plays a key part in career progression,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “The fact that I came into the filming process prepared and fostered a great relationship with cast and crew is also something that could have positive implications for the future.”

In Keeping up With The Joneses, Fox is Robin Jones who assumes control of the family business with her four stepdaughters following the death of her husband. Their resilience is called upon when that enterprise is compromised.

The second and third instalments air on July 15 and 22. Popular character Ted McGinley and Academy Award/Golden Globe nominee Eric Roberts are also cast members for a series James describes as unpredictable.

“ Keeping up With The Joneses is appealing primarily because of the intricately woven plot line and the many storyline surprises embedded within that. It's entertaining and thought-provoking in equal measure,” he said. “In other words, there is a lot of drama that I think audiences will appreciate tremendously.”

James was born in Kingston and got involved in the arts as a member of Cathi Levy's Little People and Teen Player's clubs. Moving to the United Kingdom in his teens, he earned a master's degree in film production from the University of Bristol.

In addition to a recurring slot on Game of Thrones, James has appeared in British television productions including Mummy Mysteries and Reunion.