Keithus-I travels Nature's Way

Veteran roots singer Keithus-I is banking on making a statement with his latest single Nature's Way .

“This song manifested through virtual correspondence with producer Delroy “Fatta” Pottinger of Anchor recording studio and some great musicians, including Robbie Lyn, Flabba Holt, Kirk Bennett on drums, Duckie Forrester, Thyme, and supporting vocalist Leba Hibbert,” said Keithus-I.

“The song was given to I by the Creator while in Addis, Ethiopia, during the heights of this disaster which has been plaguing the Earth. I was saddened by it, but not surprised, as similar disasters have taken place throughout history at different times on this Earth, where mankind going against the laws of nature instead of working with the ways of nature. Every morning I was awakened by the rays of the sunlight coming through the window of my room and kissed my face, and when I look outside the window at the beauty of nature that is ever present, and that gave birth to the song,” he added.

Nature's Way was recently released by Jah Dynasty Productions.

Since the 1970s Keithus-I has maintained consciousness and relevance to his music. The artiste, who was raised in Allman Town, Kingston, is a frequent visitor to Ethiopia, which he says inspires his music. African Woman, another of his songs, was inspired by his travels to that east African country.

“My music career started in the seventies with my first recording, titled Red Hot, followed by Dreadlocks I Save the Children, Prophecy among others. Later on I migrated to Canada and pursued a film career alongside the music, [then] transitioned into television productions for several years,” said Keithus-I.

Among the albums he has released are Then and Now, Changes, The People's Cry and Silent Listen.

Born Milton Samuels, Keithus-I first came to national attention as a footballer in the late 1960s as a member of the powerful Vere Technical daCosta Cup team. His teammates included Orville Edwards, Corsel Blair, Kenneth “Bop” Campbell, and Las Shaw.