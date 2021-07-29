Kellier looks to coronation

MISS St James Festival Queen Morganne Jada Kellier believes she has what it takes to be crowned this year's National Festival Queen.

“I'm extremely optimistic, I'm excited. I'm looking forward to the endless possibilities that can come and I'm excited to have a bigger platform 'cause I have a platform now. I consider myself someone who is inspirational who people are looking at. So, I constantly remind myself that people are looking up to me so I always have to act accordingly…Should I become Queen, I'll have an even larger platform and I can reach even more communities and so I'm excited about that part,” the 23-year-old told the Jamaica Observer.

Kellier was crowned Festival Queen for her parish on June 11 out of seven contestants. The grand coronation will take place on Sunday at the Little Theatre in Kingston and features contestants from 13 parishes (Kingston & St Andrew named one Queen).

The reigning Queen is Khamara Wright of St Catherine.

Kellier, who is also an attorney-in-waiting, was inspired by the work of past contestants. She too hopes to make a positive impact.

“I've always been an avid supporter of the pageant because of the representation it has provided me. I've also seen the impact that the young ladies who have entered (have made). Even those who weren't winners have impacted their communities. Kemesha Kelly, Krystal Tomlinson, DainaLyn Swaby, Krystle Daley — all of the impact that they have had and continue to make in their community, I wanted to be a part of that. I wanted to use my talent, my intellect, and my skills to influence Jamaicans and also influence women in culture…,” she added.

Kellier hails from Paradise Acres in her parish. The Montego Bay High School and Montego Bay Community College alumna has an extensive track record of excellence.

She was Student council president at her community college, junior mayor of Montego Bay and Speaker of the House for Youth Parliament.

Above all else, Kellier considers herself an advocate and has a myriad of plans for her parish during her reign.

“In a time like this, with COVID where young people are losing hope and not as excited about life and their dreams anymore, I would like to be that source of hope and that source of encouragement to influence their behaviours and attitude,” she said.

“I've already kick-started the Princess Project which is a mentorship programme for long-lasting and practical mentorship for young people, particularly young girls. I want this to the a project that lasts a lifetime and it is building long lasting relationships. There will also be workshops with the parents of the young girls… we'll also be pairing the young women with past Queens like Kyesha Randall, Olivia Shaw, Toni-Shae James and Chardonnae Parkins…Montego Bay also has a high number of homeless people so I believe I still want to contribute to that aspect of my community and participate in street feeding projects. The Youth Parliamentarians on the west end also go around to various schools and encourage students,” Kellier added.

This year's other contestants include Nakinskie Robinson (Miss Westmoreland), Danielle Miller (Miss Hanover), Shelice Anderson (Miss Trelawny), Kaydian Taylor (Miss St Elizabeth), Dominique Reid (Miss Manchester), Dennae Mills (Miss Clarendon), Tamoy Campbell (Miss Kingston and St Andrew), Kemoy Perry (Miss St Catherine), Ashagaye Kadijah Mullings (Miss St Thomas), Lamoya Robinson (Miss Portland), Claudia Campbell (Miss Mary) and Amanda Marsh (Miss St Ann).