Kelly Clarkson goes reggae

AMERICAN pop singer Kelly Clarkson has drawn rave reviews for a reggae interpretation of British singer Adele's 2016 hit Send My Love (To Your New Lover). She performed the song live yesterday on her daytime television variety talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show which airs on NBC.

Dressed in a sparkling white dress, Clarkson rode the arrangement's bouncy rhythms and rocked along as she sang, “Send my love to your new lover/Treat her better/We've gotta let go of all of our ghosts/We both know we ain't kids no more.”

Send My Love (To Your New Lover) is featured on Adele's third studio album 25, which was released in 2016. The song peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 and number five in the United Kingdom. It has been certified platinum in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

This is not the first time that Clarkson has taken on the reggae vibe. In 2019, a reggae remix of her Billboard-charting song Heat (remixed by Easy Star All Stars and Michael Goldwasser) was released.

Heat was featured on Clarkson's eighth studio album Meaning of Life, which opened at number two on the Billboard 200 albums chart with first week sales of 79,000 copies.

The 39-year-old Clarkson came to international fame in 2002 when she won Season One of the American Idol television talent series. Among her hits are A Moment Like This (the best-selling single of 2002 in the United States), Breakaway, Since U Been Gone, Because of You, Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You), My Life Would Suck Without You, and Already Gone.

Clarkson has sold more than 25 million albums and 45 million singles worldwide.