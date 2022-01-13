Kemar 'high' on Africa

Kemar Highcon is in high spirits following his multiple performances in Nairobi, Kenya, last week.

The entertainer was booked for two events, but ended up doing a major concert featuring dancehall star Konshens, who also brought on Charly Black in an explosive set.

“The experience in Kenya was really good. It's like nothing that I would imagine Africa to be like. The people are very welcoming and they love and respect dancehall artistes and the culture,” Kemar Highcon shared in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

He continued, “I feel like Kenyans believe that they are Jamaicans.”

It was Kemar Highcon's first time in Africa and the singjay said it won't be his last.

“I accomplished a lot of things on this trip. I got to broaden my brand outside of my main market,” said the singjay.

Musically, Kemar Highcon released Shawtz and Bad Socks in October and he collaborated with Konshens on another song released this week.

“I dropped Shawtz and Bad Socks four months ago and it has been doing very good. Two days ago, I dropped a video with Konshens called Volcano and the reception to that has been good so far,” he said.

A career in music was the furthest from Kemar Highcon's mind when he pursued studies in criminal justice at the University of Phoenix in Arizona. After six years of toil his choice for music paid dividends in 2019 with the hit song So Saucy and its follow-up, Talk Bout.

“I studied criminal justice at the University of Phoenix because I wanted to become a police officer with the Stamford Police Department in Connecticut. But music was my calling,” he said in an interview in 2019.

For Kemar Highcon, who dropped out of college after three years, the success of So Saucy was a pivotal period.

“Since the song took off, I am getting much more recognition and getting more shows. This is really a work in progress towards greatness,” he said.

Hailing from Portmore in St Catherine, Highcon (born Kemar Woodfine) attended St Jago High School in Spanish Town up to fourth form before migrating to New York City in 2006.