Kensei/Sensei takes on Europe

REGGAE music has always enjoyed success in parts of Europe. Many reggae artistes tour Europe each year, spreading the music at various summer festivals.

To capitalise on the growing interest in the music, the 20-track various artistes compilation Kensei/Sensei rhythm was released by French producers Digital Cut and Dance Soldiah on June 18. Since its release, the project has been impacting the musical landscape in Europe.

The tracks featured on the 'Kensei' rhythm are: Love Instead by Charly B; Know More by Pressure Buss Pipe; Hands in Mine by Turbulence; Kensei by Riflah; Jah Light by Stranjah Miller; Strong Woman by Queen Ifrica; Perilous Time by Ikaya; So Much to Say by Bad Gyal Jade; 3rd Eye by SumeRR; and Keep on Burning by Nattali Rize and Minori.

The Sensei features: No Better Day by Khalia; So Real by LMK; Holding On by Million Stylez; Complete Me by Pressure Buss Pipe; I Found Me by Denyque; Vibez So Nice by Sophia Squire; No Surrender by Myriam Son and Thais Long; Officer by Jah Vinci; Love is All We Need by Blacko; and Aint No Giving Up by Skarra Mucci.

Nicolas "Niakwe" Wetzel and Sebastien "Riflah" Fleury comprise Dance Soldiah.

'The concept from the start was on the theme of parity between men and women and complementarity which can be found between ying and yang. These are two rhythms featuring 20 tracks, 10 males and 10 females, in perfect equality and harmony,” explained Wetzel.

He added, “Kensei is a Japanese honorary title given to a peace warrior and Sensei is a master who teaches a student, a guarantor of knowledge and experience of a technique or know how.”

Wetzel, who is also a sound system operator (the name of the sound is Dance Soldiah), is also involved in events promotions, having promoted events with Japanese sound system Mighty Crown and the popular SoundSystem event in Paris.

“It was easy to work with the artistes on the project because the vibes were nice and we felt that the artistes loved the concept. The choice was made by the talent and state of mind of each individual artiste, which is essential for us, whether known or less known from six different countries. The artists are free concerning the lyrics with the one directive, that the lyrics are conscious, no violence, no bling bling,” said Wetzel.

He also spoke about the reception to the project since it was released.

“It is being played in more than 50 countries and 150 radio stations in Europe, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia and South America. We worked a lot on the quality (recording, mixing, mastering and promotion). Lots of people need conscious music!"

Band member, beatmaker and producer behind Digital Cut is Philippe "Cousto" Ducarre. His interest in reggae started in 2002. Originally from Lyon in France, he plays drums with the Digital Cut band.

Ducarre has done work with Akon, Chezidek and Pressure Buss Pipe among others.