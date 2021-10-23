Khago freed of abuse rap

Khago freed of abuse rapSaturday, October 23, 2021
Dancehall singjay Khago was freed of charges filed against him by his wife and manager Francine Gayle on Wednesday when he appeared before the Manchester Parish Court.
His wife had pressed charges for physical abuse after reportedly being hit by a dumbbell in the forehead resulting in a wound.
The entertainer was arrested and charged with assault occasioning bodily harm on September 19. He was subsequently released on station bail.
The incident allegedly stemmed from his wife expressing her dislike for the manner in which Khago was beating their son.
Reports are that she returned abroad after pressing charges.
Khago (real name: Ricardo Gayle) first came to national attention when he placed third in the 2006 Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's Popular Song Contest with the song, If You Know.
Four years later, he shot to prominence with Nah Sell Out.
In 2011, Khago was nominated for Best Reggae Act at the Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards.
His other songs include Tun Up Di Ting, Nuh Fren Again, and Nuh Trust.
— KP
