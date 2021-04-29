Khaled's Ja-flavoured album out tomorrow

AMERICAN record producer and music executive DJ Khaled yesterday released the track list for his 12th studio album Khaled Khaled . The album is to be released tomorrow.

The 13-track set features several high-profile collaborators including Oscar- and Grammy Award-winning R&B singer H.E.R., Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Migos, Justin Bieber, Roddy Ricch, Rick Ross, Puff Daddy, Big Sean, Drake and Meek Mill.

Dancehall artistes Bounty Killer, Capleton, Buju Banton and singer Barrington Levy, meanwhile, are featured on the track Where I Come From.

DJ Khaled was in the island earlier this month shooting videos for songs from the project. On his social media platforms, he shared photos of his visit, hanging out with several local entertainers as well as some of his international guests.

In a post on Twitter yesterday, Khaled wrote: “#KhaledKhaled Track listing album this Friday April 30th. #Fanluv I know I said ALBUM 100% DONE but it might be 101%. Also the next post is gonna…MAN….all I know is….it CHANGED MY LIFE! And its HISTORIC.”

We The Best Music/Epic Records/Roc Nation is releasing Khaled Khaled.

This isn't the first time that DJ Khaled has featured Jamaican artistes on his albums. He first did this in 2008 when the album We Global featured She's Fine by Sean Paul, and Bullet by Rick Ross and Baby Cham.

The album Victory released in 2010 contained the song Victory by Bounty Killer and Buju Banton. A year later, the album We The Best Forever featured a Mavado collaboration Victory (remix).

In 2012, his album Kiss The Ring featured the track Aktion Pak by Mavado, produced by DASECA Productions.

Suffering From Success, released in 2013, featured Give it All to Me by Mavado and Nicki Minaj (produced by JA Productions), Weed and Hennessey by Mavado (produced by DJ Frass and Chimney Records), and At the Top its Just Us by Mavado (produced by Armz House Records).

Progress by Mavado, produced by Mineral Boss Records, was included on DJ Khaled's 2016 platinum selling album Major Key.

The album Grateful, released in 2017, which sold platinum, featured Unchanging Love by Mavado, and I'm So Grateful (intro) by Sizzla.

The 2019 album Father of Asahd had songs Holy Ground with Buju Banton, and Holy Mountain with Buju, Sizzla and Mavado. That album peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 albums chart and was certified platinum.