Khalia Hall's home

KHALIA Hall, Jamaica's representative to the 2021 Miss World pageant in Puerto Rico, is back on home soil, according to sources.

A COVID-19 outbreak in the camp forced Miss World organisers to postpone the finals last Thursday, just hours before it was set to take place at the Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot in Puerto Rico's capital, San Juan.

“Khalia travelled home as originally planned,” said the source, who requested anonymity, while adding that it was not the same for all the contestants.

“Contestants are still [in Puerto Rico] following quarantine measures,” the source continued.

Calls yesterday to Jamaica's co-franchise holder, media personality Dahlia Harris who was on the ground in San Juan, went unanswered. There was also no response from Hall as well as reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh.

Meanwhile, an announcement will be made in the coming days as to a possible date and the format for the finals of the pageant.

After three weeks of preliminary competitions, social engagements and rehearsals the Miss World organisation announced the postponement, citing health concerns.

News reports out of Puerto Rico indicated that as many as 17 persons associated with the pageant, including contestants and technical and support staff, have tested positive for COVID-19. However, this has not been confirmed by the organisers.

In a statement, CEO of Miss World Julia Morley said the finals was being temporarily postponed in relation to the health and safety interests of contestants, staff, crew and general public. The statement further read that after meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event, and following discussions with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision was taken to postpone the finale which would mark the 70th anniversary of Miss World. It was further decided that the finals will be held within the next 90 days.

Jamaica has won the Miss World title on four occasions: Carole Joan Crawford in 1963, Cindy Breakespeare in 1976, Lisa Hanna in 1993 and Singh, who was crowned Miss World in 2019. There was no contest in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.