Khemist finds 'Live Clean' formula

California-based producer James “El Khemist” Knight is the co-founder of Rally Up Music. He is pleased with the growing success of his latest project.

“The Live Clean rhythm has been received really well, accumulating a lot of views and streams in a short amount of time. It's an honour to have Capleton on the project really giving us a boost. Along with all the great songs that the artistes contributed,” Knight told the Jamaica Observer.

The project was officially released on April 13 and features a diverse set of artistes from countries such as the Virgin Islands, Ghana, Guyana, the United States, and Jamaica.

The producer has never visited Jamaica. However, his fascination with Jamaican culture helped him to craft the rhythm.

“It's an upbeat reggae bounce with a live feel and features live bass from Cliff Manswell and guitar from Byron Green, Rally Up's musical director. It's really high energy vibe with a rootsy feel. The artistes were able to get real creative with their messages,” said James.

In addition to Capleton, other featured artistes include Goldy Bad Lion, Arkaingelle, Kava Jah, King Kanashi I, Paapa Wastik, Young Shanty, The Gideon, and Leaf of Life.

“We hope that the message of having a solid holistic approach to life will resonate with the youth because they are the future, having good eating habits like in the song Ital by Goldy or cultivating a clean heart to abolish negativity as in Real As It Seems by Capleton,” he said.

Other titles include Nah Bow, As I Rise, and Persevere.

Rally Up Music had its first release in 2016, the I-Draw Riddim which featured the breakout hit Orange Peel by Tuff Like Iron.

“We have some new exciting projects in the pipeline with some more riddim compilations and we also have a set of new music with Afrobeats sound. We are focused on putting out quality, so the people resonate with the product,” James added.