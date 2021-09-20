Kibauney ready to Overcome

It's tough being an independent player in Jamaican dancehall, even in the age of social media which gives artistes and producers the opportunity to promote their product without the support of a record company.

Deejay Kibauney, currently putting the finishing touches on Overcome, his first EP, is aware of this. He picked up most of the tab for studio time, which includes recording and mixing the songs.

“It difficult, but wi get a strength now an' again from a label name Bridge Stone Music. But wi soldier it most a di time,” said Kibauney.

Overcome does not have an official release date, but some of its projected songs are the title track and Sey Dem Real, which are among his recent releases.

He is not afraid to get personal when it comes to writing.

“The EP going have some powerful songs... Wi talk 'bout pain an' suffering, but there are songs to motivate. Wi talk 'bout things wi experience an' been through,” said Kibauney.

From Rae Town in Central Kingston, Kibauney Barrett (his real name) grew up in a community with a rich sound system history. For over 20 years, the seafaring area hosted a popular oldies dance that bore its name.

His father is veteran deejay Kibba Ranks.

Kibauney's recording career began six years ago with the song One More Time, produced by House of Music.

His influences are diverse, ranging from the roots of Dennis Brown and Garnet Silk to hard-core dancehall acts like Shabba Ranks and Vybz Kartel.

— Howard Campbell