KillFood ready for spotlight

Dancehall artiste KillFood is ready to take his place in the musical spotlight.

The Westmoreland-born deejay is determined to etch his name among the Jamaican music greats.

“I see myself as a legend in the making; this is no joke. In the next 10 years, I will be one of the biggest artistes in the world, with several Grammys under my belt. I'll also have my own record label; working other artistes. I'm going to be a legend. I was born for this,” said KillFood.

KillFood is getting ready to drop a brand-new single titled RIP.

Produced by Kaution Fiyah Production Inc, RIP is scheduled to be released before the end of the month on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

“I'm excited about releasing this new single; it's a powerful song. The message is deep, and I know it's going to resonate with music lovers all over the world,” he said.

KillFood is also working on several new projects.

“I've been very busy in the studios working on projects with Stinez Entertainment, Leaders Production, DreKrazy Music, Foundation Youths Records and Kaution Fiyah Inc. The fans can expect a lot of new music from me for the rest of the year going into to next year. I'm not easing up,” he said.

KillFood launched his recording career in 2019 with the release of a single titled Fat Forty on the YG Production label.

Some of his other songs are Normal Pree, Money Plan, Chappa Laws, and Kush.