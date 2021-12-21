King Calie is Top Perfoma

MAGNUM Top Performa winner King Calie said, despite his reservations, he aimed for a win and remained positive. His strategy paid off last Saturday when he walked away with $1,000,000, plus a music video and song produced by Romeich Entertainment.

Top Performa is a lyrical, face-off style competition that gives up-and-coming artistes a platform to showcase their musical prowess.

“The other contestants were all great artistes, especially Prince Saj and his 'fully Jesus' army. Confidence is a main ingredient to life; without it, Daddy Marcus [Garvey] says you are twice defeated. I like to win, and confidence is the love language of winners,” King Calie told the Jamaica Observer.

Adding that his family was extremely proud of him, King Calie went on to say: “They brag to friends and are now more open to expressing their support of my journey. The look of pride on my mother's face has to be the most wonderful feeling.”

He said the most difficult part of the journey after entering the competition was the wait to learn who would eventually be the winner.

He stated that prior to learning that he won, he had “a whole week of fret, pray, meditate, fret some more, but that actually made the announcement feel that much sweeter”.

When asked what more the public should expect from him, King Calie was quick to respond: “The next step will continue to be development, building a catalogue that can sustain a career of longevity. So, we will be working on the prize project with Romeich Entertainment and also cueing up a few other releases in the name of consistency.”

King Calie faced off with Prince Saj, who is a Christian artiste, in the final leg of the competition. The winner was announced on Saturday at 10:00 pm on social media.