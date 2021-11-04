King Calie lays down the law

King Calie studied law at the University of Technology, Jamaica for three years. However, he decided to put those plans on hold. He is currently part of the Magnum Top Performa competition.

He recently emerged winner of Round 2 and advanced to the semi-finals.

“The decision to enter Magnum Top Performa was really the initiative of a friend of mine named Ixela. She was the one who urged me to enter. I delayed it a bit, and then I decided to give it a try,” King Calie told the Jamaica Observer.

Said King Calie, “Magnum Top Performa is the opportunity I've always been waiting for. It has allowed me to organise things that I have wanted to do which includes networking and establishing a support system. Since I entered, people in my community now know that I am into music and they are recognising my talent. I just wanted to enhance my stage craft.”

Born Dwight Gutzmere, King Calie is from the community of Belvedere in Red Hills.

The emerging act, who represented Calabar High at the Manning Cup level, said he wants to be a signature voice in dancehall.

Round 2 of the Magnum Top Performa competition also saw the participation of Shaye Calibra, Formula and Panasoniq, who all performed on producer Daddy P's 'Loud' rhythm. King Calie secured close to 5,000 votes and has advanced to the semi-finals to compete for the Top Performa crown.

Top Performa is a lyrical face-off style competition giving artistes a platform to showcase their musical talents, and DJs whose rhythms are utilised throughout the competition.

At the end of the competition, the winner will walk away with $1,000,000 and a music video and song produced by Romeich Entertainment.

Voting begins every Thursday at 6:00 pm on the brand's website at www.Magnumhub.tv and closes the following Tuesday at 11:59 pm.