King Calie takes a stand

KING Calie is taking a stand against the killing of women in Safe , released on April 10.

As a consequence, he is calling for the re-implementation of the death penalty.

“Many times I look at my daughter, and the fear and utter confusion I feel in my head when I see these news articles would overcome me,” he told Jamaica Observer.

Safe is on the Prime Time Music imprint.

“We need every effort to steer us back to a point where women are protected. This song for me is one link in the chain that will pull us back up to that place,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Crime Fitz Bailey recently revealed that, on average, 126 women/girls had been viciously murdered in this country between 2011 and 2020. He said some 160 females were brutally killed in 2017.

Hailing from Red Hills in St Andrew, King Calie (given name Dwight Gutzmer) said that music has always been a part of him.

“I feel like I have always been doing some form of music, the reason being is that each time I think back to where it all started I find older and older traces of musical influence. I have always been doing music or at least preparing to do real music,” he said.

“I consider myself as that which comes after reggae and dancehall, a fusion of both, with a million other influences. People have a hard time categorising after listening to two or three songs and I like it that way, I like to just be free to create. I don't need any labels,” he said.

He got his break in the summer of 2018 with Slow Motion. His other songs include No Way, Snappin', and Chucky.