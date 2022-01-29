King I Noah set to make waves

REGGAE singer King I Noah from Port Antonio has been in the music business for more that 30 years. He honed his skills on sound systems, including Taurus International and Jack Ruby Hi Power. But now, he's setting his sights on producing.

“I'm producing now and that's the big plan. There is a lot of talent here in Portland; talented youths and nothing has been done for them; nobody looking out for them and bring their products out and that's the aim of King I Noah, to work with them and get their music out so people can hear their music,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“It pains my heart that you don't have a producer here bringing these youths out. I feel it's my responsibility as an old artiste who has been there, who was stifled and exploited. It is my duty and responsibility that is why I create the King I Noah Record Production to bring out youths,” he said. It is six months old and I talk to Louie (Culture) about it and he plans to give me his support,” he continued.

According to King I Noah, the pandemic has interrupted his touring schedule, but he has been busy in the studio.

“I had seven shows that were cancelled in December as normally I should have been in France, Paris with Mama Nancy and the Military Man. This month (January) I should have been in Moscow, Russia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland; seven shows cancelled,” he said.

“But I completed a four-song EP. The last song from the set, Zion Train featuring Louie Culture, was released and on the airwaves,” he continued.

He shared how he got his big break while on Jack Ruby Hi Power.

“With Jack Ruby there was a team of us that went early on the sound – me (King I Noah), Tinner One, President Brown, and Ugly Man as we were like the resident DJs for the sound. My biggest moment on Jack Ruby sound was the 23rd anniversary for me. In those days, Reggae Sunsplash use to keep in Montego Bay and that night Sunsplash was just over and all the artiste who performed came by Jack Ruby Lawn and I was late and shouldn't perform. My bike broke down and I arrived late and Jack Ruby told me: 'I'm going to give you a slice with the stars'. So I got the chance to perform against great acts this night and it was something great for me as you mainly heard about them on the radio. That performance earned me a tour to Canada with Jack Ruby in 1986, my first tour. It was great, really great the first time leaving Jamaica and performed. It was cold but the music was hot like 99 degrees, it was hot,” he recalled.

King I Noah's debut album is Holding On (1989). He followed up in 2000 with Vision of a Better World, and Jah Mission (2019).

He had a word of advice for up-and-coming artistes.

“I would say to the young people: 'Be yourself, educate yourself about black history' as it is important and will have an impact on their lives with knowledge,” he added.