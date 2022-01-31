King Jazzy makes moves

Always looking to create innovative sounds, King Jazzy's objective when recording music is simple — to get people dancing. The formula is the same for Body Move , his latest song.

Released two weeks ago, the single is co-produced by him and Motor City Mello for their Electric Sticky label.

“Though a simple song in my opinion, it is conceptually multifaceted. A hybrid of EDM, dancehall and Afro-pop, it's really just something to dance to. The message is light and to the point..Move!” King Jazzy explained.

Because he spends a lot of time in Jamaica, the New York-born singer is up to speed with musical trends here. Based on advice from colleagues on the ground, he released tracks like Valentine and Trap Betty Baby in 2021.

Those tracks were also co-produced for Electric Sticky which oversees King Jazzy's songs.

Born Benjamin Lamberti, he spent much of his youth in Jamaica and retains a passion for the dancehall-reggae beats he heard while living in St Ann and St Mary.

No surprise then, that scoring a hit song in Jamaica would be a big deal for King Jazzy.

“It means the world to me to have a hit song in Jamaica...I could have a Top 40 record on the US charts and it wouldn't hold the same weight 'cause Jamaica grow me and really made me who I am today. There is no more solid foundation then 'Jamrock',” he said.