King Richard makes decree

Emerging dancehall act King Richard says he has what it takes to sit on the dancehall throne.

“I am the artiste to look out for right now. Don't sleep on King Richard and King Klanzz Records. I keep the fans happy by releasing music they can relate to. This is just the beginning,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

His most recent release, Ungrateful Dog, is an example of the relatable topics he made mention of. It was produced by King Klanzz and officially released on October 18.

“The song encompasses my experience with ungrateful people, combining feelings of betrayal, disloyalty and anger. The song also serves as a retaliation diss track towards a known producer who I consider close, like a brother and another artiste who is a long-time rival,” the artiste explained.

“The hope for the track is that it resonates with loyal fans and attracts new fans. I also hope that the track hits mainstream media and tops the charts,” King Richard added.

An accompanying music video for the track is expected to drop in 2022.

In the game professionally for the past two years, King Richard has been passionate about music and honing his craft since the age of 12.

“Like anything worthwhile, there have been a lot of ups and downs along this journey. However, when you are doing something that you love, you embrace and appreciate all the different aspects of the journey. All in all, the journey has been good and it has allowed me to network with other great artistes,” he stated.

Since the start of his journey, he has released several tracks including Nuh Beg Fren, One Phone Call, Love Search and Dirty Friends.

King Richard is currently preparing for a promotional tour in early 2022, which will take place in Ghana and Gambia.