King Vas carving out his niche

Jamaican-born disc jock King Vas is certainly making his presence known in the music industry with his signature style that has enticed music lovers for the past 15 years.

“I have a unique style of mixing; it's like telling a story with the music and not randomly throwing up a song on the deck just because the beat matches. I also do not make playlists or crates. Every song I play is from the top of my head; something that feels right to play at that moment, which ensures my sets never sound the same,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

His time in the industry has been amplified by the support he has received from the beginning, which has led to him associating with some big names in music, such as Sizzla and King Tafari.

“I grew up around sound systems and always had the love for it from as far as I can remember, but my first real dance was from the eighth grade as a 14-year-old attending Mona High School, leaving parties and heading straight to school,” he revealed.

Currently based in Edmonton, Canada, he has found a way to hone his passion, and is growing as one of the more sought-out DJs in the business.

“I've played in 14 parishes of Jamaica, being the resident DJ of Hennessy Bounty Sundays and Negril Spring Break. I've also travelled to numerous cities in the United States, Canada, to all the way in Zimbabwe, Africa,” he highlighted.

His growing popularity has led to impressive numbers on social media and a growing fan base.

“Everyone from Canada to the USA has now deemed King Vas as the hottest new selector DJ,” he confidently stated, “With over 6,000 to 7,000 views when I go live on Instagram; all the ladies love when I play for them,” the DJ highlighted.

Now he has reached another level as the official DJ for Canada-based dancehall artiste Skystar. While there are limitations now due to the pandemic, plans are still being made for when travel truly opens up and new performances can be booked.