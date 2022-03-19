King X sings through the pain

King X knows about hardships. The dancehall deejay grew up in the tough inner-city community of Whitfield Town, off Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew.

“You can hear the pain and struggle in my music. I grew up in a dog-eat-dog community, so you had to be comfortable in your own skin to survive,” said King X.

His latest song is Wonder, produced by Dweethow Entertainment and released in August 2021. It is available on all digital platforms.

“The tune Wonder has been doing well on social media and at social gatherings in the United States and locally,” he said.

“Social media has a big impact on my career because it keeps me relevant in Jamaica while being based in the States. In a couple of years I will see myself as a household name, marking my spot in this culture while touring all over the world.” he continued.

He is planning to release an EP in April titled Ya Girl Favorite X.

King X, whose given name is Shawn Buchanan, recorded his first song in 2007. He eventually migrated to the United States.

King X has confidence in his record label.

“Big up Dweethow Entertainment. They are the ones that discovered that I had a real talent and pushed me to go in the studio, and for that I'm grateful,” he said.