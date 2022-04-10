Kingston Biennial on schedule

Plans are proceeding apace for the Kingston Biennial, the country's premier fine arts exhibition to be staged at the National Gallery of Jamaica in downtown Kingston from June 26 to December 31.

Originally scheduled to be staged in 2020, the event was put on hold due to the pandemic and its resulting shutdown of events which would have encouraged mass gatherings. However, the curatorial team at the National Gallery are pressing ahead and according to chief curator, and a member of the team O'Neil Lawrence, this is on target for the June opening.

“We are on schedule. Right now we are actively working with the artists who have been selected to showcase their work. This includes our local artists as well as those from the Diaspora. So right now part of our work includes working out the details to have works shipped, as well as the general organisation of the event,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

This Biennial is not following the strict traditional guidelines of the event. There will be no juried section and therefore the traditional awards will not be presented. Lawrence explained that the 24 artists who will be displaying their works have all been selected by virtue of their talent, and accomplishment.

The Jamaican artists whose work will be on display are: Greg Bailey, Camille Chedda, Katrina Coombs, Ricardo Edwards, Laura Facey, Monique Gilpin, Christopher Irons, Marlon James, Phillip Thomas, Matthew McCarthy, Omari Ra, and Oneika Russell

The Jamaican artists who currently reside outside Jamaica and have been invited are are Robin Clare – Australia; Roberta Stoddart and Jasmine Thomas-Girvan from Trinidad and Tobago; Kaleb D'Aguilar and Hurvin Anderson from the United Kingdom; and Simon Benjamin, Alicia Brown, Nadine Hall, Satch Hoyt, Leasho Johnson, Arthur Simms, and Nari Ward from the United States.

“The Kingston Biennial will be very installation-focused. It will be a truly immersive experience, so our patrons will find themselves inside, around and more involved with the works, a number of which are quite monumental in nature, with each following the theme of pressure,” said Lawrence.

“It has been interesting hearing and seeing the artists' interpretation of the theme. Its all in different ways but the one common thread is that pressure is not being seen as enduring long-suffering stress and trauma as a lot of Jamaicans have come to see it. Instead we are seeing and experiencing pressure as generative and able to produce real change in a positive way,” he continued.

The National Gallery is keen to point out that the Kingston Biennial is not being staged just to showcase the works of art, but also to tap into the socio-cultural murmurings of the time.

“Yes, we want our artists to be amazing, but they should also be able to understand what is going on in the world around them and be able to communicate that in a real way to make a difference. This is even more important given the pandemic we are experiencing. It is interesting to see the impact that the artists' reflections can have on our outlook as we move forward,” Lawrence noted.