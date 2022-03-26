Kip Rich, D'Yani team up

DANCEHALL artiste Kip Rich and singer D'Yani, both of whom hail from Spanish Town in St Catherine, have teamed up for the single Gyalis Astrology.

According to Kip Rich, the song came about due to the need to create a body of work that will stand out.

“The song came about pretty easily because we both wanted to do something different as a new concept that is not out there already. So, we brainstormed while playing the beat until that [astrology] came up. I did a bit of research to make sure every sign would be on point. So, the inspiration came from wanting to do a fresh topic, plus I wanted to sing about this for a long time but it was just the right time,” said Kip Rich.

Gyalis Astrology was produced by Sofocus Entertainment and Christies Muzik. It was released last month via RhythmZZ Digital Distribution.

According to Kip Rich, Gyalis Astrology is the preview to a forthcoming musical project.

Born Marlon Plunkett, Kip Rich emerged on the music scene in the late 1990s with the hit Leggo Di Bwoy, a collaboration with Cappacino (now known as Chino). His subsequent hits through the years include Jook Wine with Elephant Man (which made an impact on the Billboard charts), The Letter, Telephone Ting, and Liqueur.

— Kevin Jackson