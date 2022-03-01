Kirk Diamond gets his park

THE Shields Park in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, is now officially the Kirk Diamond Park. The park was renamed in honour of the Jamaica-born reggae artiste who resides in the community on Monday.

The Juno Award-winning singer was elated at the gesture.

“This means a lot to me being a Jamaica artiste because I know now that I have been representing my born land and its culture properly. And to be the first artiste with such an honour is truly a gift, not only to me, but to my children in Black History and Reggae Month,” Kirk Diamond told the Jamaica Observer, shortly after Monday's ceremony.

Kirk Diamond, who resides just five minutes away from the park, said he had no prior connection to the recreational space.

“I've never played at this park. My connection is solely due to me living in this city and the city found it befitting to acknowledge me with a park close to where I actually live. I was contacted by Kimberlee Shelly, who works with the city, who told me about the plans. But I paid it no mind at first because that seemed too good to be true,” he said.

Kirk Diamond, who received a citation, said several government officials were in attendance at Monday's ceremony in his honour.

“A lot of government officials, including the Mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown, were in attendance. I was also surprised by my high school principal, who turned up for the occasion,” he shared.

He continued, “The turnout was good being that it was an extremely cold day in February and with several COVID-19 protocols in place. The space was limited.”

Kirk Diamond says he didn't perform at the function but members of his band The Movement of Ahryel performed a rendition of his chart-topping single Greater.

Kirk Diamond is a three-time Juno nominee for Reggae Recording of the Year for Greater, which he won in 2018. The JUNOs are Canada's equivalent to the US's Grammy Awards.

Originally from Spanish Town, he migrated to Canada during his teenage years.

“Music has always been my joy; especially sound systems when I was younger. After migrating to Canada, Jamaican music was my way of staying rooted to home. It evolved from me singing Beenie Man and Bounty Killer songs to me singing my own lyrics,” he shared. “Musically, the hope and goal is to spread my message which is always love, unity and hope.”

Kirk Diamond's other chart-topping songs include Give Thanx, Let it Be Done, Blind to Them, Dem Nuh Real, and Love Inna We Heart featuring Bob Da Builda.