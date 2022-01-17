Kirk still searching for mom

LITTLE Kirk is still pursuing leads in an effort to find his mother, Hope “Tiny” Ambersley, who has been missing from her Westmoreland home since Boxing Day.

“We have widened the search to sections of St Ann right now... A fireman told us that he is 90 per cent sure he saw her in St Ann. So wi jus' a mek some checks,” Little Kirk told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“We are doing everything to bring our mother home safely. Ah wi mother dat,” the Kingston-based singer continued.

Little Kirk said he is remaining positive that his mom will be found and is encouraged by calls from members of the entertainment fraternity.

“Thanks to my fellow entertainers who have called with words of encouragement and support. Mi really appreciate it,” he said.

On Boxing Day, Ambersley — who has memory lapses — left her home unnoticed and has not been seen since. The matter was reported to the Savanna-la-Mar police.

Ambersley, the mother of four, is 5 ft 2in tall, of slim build, and was last seen wearing a brown dress with diamond patterns in black, and a white headtie. Anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to call 876-955-2536 or the nearest police station.

Little Kirk, whose given name is Kirk Davis, made his name in dancehall circles in the 1980s with songs such as Killer Sound and Ghetto People Broke.

In his latter years he scored big with covers of Michael Jackson's Man In The Mirror and Crystal Gayle's I Don't Wanna Lose Your Love.