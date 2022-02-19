Kirky D getting full Exposure

Dancehall artiste and events promoter Kirky D has always helped emerging artistes realise their full potential.

The Connecticut-based entertainer has teamed with Stryker and Studio of Dreams to present a weekly Thursday night series called Exposure, a karaoke open mic series, with the objective of unearthing new talent, while providing exposure and networking opportunities.

“This event is to help artistes who have the talent and need to be highlighted. We want to try and help their dreams become reality and to expose the inexplicable, the ones who don't believe that they have true talent. We are here to shine the spotlight on their talent and to dim their insecurities,” Kirky D explained.

He added, “We realise that there are lots of hidden talent out there but they don't have the avenue to showcase it, and that's where Exposure comes into play to showcase true, real talent and to give them the opportunity for a better future as artistes.”

Exposure began on January 21 and is held weekly at 867 Meriden Road in Waterbury, Connecticut. It is hosted by Baby Girl Tha Dirty Cop from Busy Radio 92.9 FM in Connecticut and the Fyah Squad Sound.

“Since we started, the feedback has been great and we have seen a number of artistes who have been coming out to participate. We couldn't have done this without the help of The Catch Seafood Restaurant, Mikey's Restaurant, Destiny's Awaits and Studio of Dreams (SOD), all of which are based here in Connecticut,” said Kirky D.

Said Kirky D, “Artistes can participate just by showing up. Its an open mic vibe. This will definitely assist the artistes. We hope it will become a success so we can help other artistes who seek an avenue to showcase their talent.”

Kirky D, real name Kirkland Falconer, is originally from Portmore. He migrated to the United States 12 years ago. Among his recordings are Bad Mind, Treat Her Right featuring Lukie D and Passion Fi Fashion.

His record label, Kirk Junior Records LLC, was established a few years ago.