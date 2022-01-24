Knii Lante heals with his music

GHANAIAN reggae soul singer Knii Lante, who is also a medical doctor, is using his music to heal.

“Being in the game of healing goes beyond just medicine, and transitioning it through music is magical. The means of cure and healing does not only rely on medications, but it feels great that I can involve myself into making individuals, societies, nations and the world at large getting healthy growth, development through self-realisation and understanding the cause,” said Knii Lante.

“Basically, I descend total healing to patients as they continue to listen to the kind of messages I preach in my music: love, peace, renewing minds from depression, building inner confidence, elevating and releasing lots of stress from all angles of life. The most important thing is that, at the end of the day, someone get revived medically and mentally reformed,” he continued.

While in med school, Knii Lante (given name Nii Lante Okunka Blankson) got his musical break when he was featured on Blakk Rasta's song Obama in 2007. Since then, he has two albums to his credit: Love & Revolution and True Feelings. The latter features reggae singer Queen Ifrica, and Cherine Anderson, among others.

He has also worked with Jamaican producers including Dean Fraser and Mikie Bennett.

Knii Lante won Ghana Music Award in 2011 in the Best Male Vocalist of the Year category; Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2014 for the Best Music Video of the Year; and Bass Awards 2017: Best Male Vocalist of the Year.

His other songs include When You Love Someone ft Trigmatic, Baby Take Good Care ft Queen Ifrica, Thinking Out Loud (Ed Sheeran cover) produced by Dean Fraser, Gimme The Roots, Beautiful Virgo, and This Thing.